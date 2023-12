On the conscience of the Greens! Another man died in the Kresna Gorge https://hotarena.net/lubopitno/on-the-conscience-of-the-greens-another-man-died-in-the-kresna-gorge HotArena.net

Due to delaying the construction of the Struma highway for more than 10 years and because of the appeals of the Greens, another man died in the Kresna gorge today.

The Ministry of Interior announcedthe death of a man in a severe car accident in the Kresna gorge. The accident happened at about 11.00 am in morning between a car and a tanker at the Kresna junction to the village of Stara Kresna. The car driver died instantly.



ИЗТОЧНИК: www.skandal.bg