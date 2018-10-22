The short legs of the fake environmentalists

It was seen that the impostors have not been impressed by the positive example with the lift near the Seven Rila lakes, which allowedthousands of people to visitthis natural phenomena andthey’ve been successfully tested if they could keep it from contamination. They’ve neither been touched by the congestions and the numerous car accidents in Vitosha, threatening human lives, especially in winter.
In fact, it is clear long enough that political manipulators, pursuing their own goals are peeking behind the noble cause while they have nothing to do with it. It is even worse that they treat people like vermins. They could hardly imagine that the people need the nature the same as the nature needs the people. Not with fake bans but in a quest for harmony that has always existed.
That’s why it was high time for the state to intervene and to resist the undisciplined “ecologists”. They were left for too long to flood the European institutions with fake news. And this is just the beginning. Soon, they must pay for the harmed national interest.
ИЗТОЧНИК: www.monitor.bg