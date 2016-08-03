Последни
Мис Силикон 2016 Боряна Миткова пак сменя силикона

Новата Мис Силикон 2016 ще си сменя силикона в гърдите за трети път.
 
Блондинката искала да увеличи с още малко гръдната си обиколка и вече се е спряла на по-голям размер импланти.
 
Близките на Боряна я съветвали да не прекалява с големината на бюста си, тъй като можела да получи гръбначно изкривяване.
 
Въпреки това Боряна била категорична, че отново ще легне по ножа.
4 Коментара

Хуйо

преди 7 години

Тя с това си изкарва прехраната - нейната и на незнайно колко сводника. Може да си сменя циците ежемесечно.

Курьо

преди 7 години

да й го прасна на челото

Вили

преди 7 години

По-добре да си смени физиономията.Толкова е грозна,че е без значение какви са и гърдите.

Rayonna

преди 6 години

So what is it telling us about Vodafone that O2, or 3, or Orange isn't.This is poor. It's poor because it's dissapoble, it does not stay with us. It's indulgent, but not in a good way.We care more about the people in the advert than the product. Once again, it's the product that is lost, but the story-line stays. Do people in Gateshead give a shit about Truffault pastiches? Nick Gill should move on to features. He clearly wants to.

