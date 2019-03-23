Ventsi Mitsov snaps at the chairperson of the pre-election headquarters of The Greens Political Party!

Ventsi Mitsov, a musician and public figure, draws a bead on the chairperson of the pre-election headquarters of The Greens Political Party. Who have dared to discredit on the Internet the member of Hipodil rock band and municipal counsellor.



Having read the notes about himself, Ventsi Mitsov warmed up and with his inherent sarcasm he addressed the statement of the Greens. Here is his answer without editorial intervention:



“The current chairperson of the pre-election headquarters of The Greens Political Party rote a strange text referring to me, which I would be unable to interpret even if I had several university degrees.



Not only did the text contain nonsenses (Bach had 8 children, which is not true – he had 20 children with two women), but also I was called “part of the menu” and then “Ostap Bender”...



However, this is done in such an absurd way, that I refuse to give an interpretation of the unkempt thought structure of the attempt to rout a humble person like me.



I will not post anything here, because you do not deserve to read such enigmas that may only cause headache. The sad news for the chairperson of the pre-election headquarters of The Greens is that he has posted and reposted his opinion on his two accounts. And received 4 likes only. So, if you find these posts, please like them and write something bad about me. It is clear, that some people have only these resources to fight the MAFIA.



Furthermore, when the coalition partners of The Greens see that the chairperson of their pre-election headquarters has received more than 4 likes, they may receive some elected positions for the EU elections – e.g. 17, 25 and 38...



Honestly, I do not remember the name of that person and that's why I don't write it here, and I don't feel like searhing for it now", commented Ventsi Mitsov in his typical style.

Source: kliuki.bg