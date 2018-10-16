Vladislav Panev, the richman and the leader of the Greens goes to exotic holidays, buys houses and apartments in the downtown Sofia https://hotarena.net/lubopitno/vladislav-panev-the-richman-and-the-leader-of-the-greens-goes-to-exotic-holidays-buys-houses-and-apartments-in-the-downtown-sofia HotArena.net

He went onsafari in Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, KenyaOne of the richest representatives of the newly formed boutique coalition Democratic Bulgaria– the co-chairman of the Greens Vladislav Panev does not stop traveling in exotic destinations, writes PIK newspaper. He also purchases houses and apartments in the center of SofiaaroundMariaLouisaboulevardand he is boasting himself about such acquisitions. Panev and TomaBelev, representatives of the Greens, have been attacked that they’ve allowed the awarding of new concessions to the oligarch Hristo Kovаchki. The economistIliyanVasilev even accused them that the confidence in Greens is destroyed because they are protesting against certain concessions, but keep silence on others. Public gossips spread that exactly people from the Greenshave made the ecological assessment of the new mines of Kovachki. It is interestingwho of them has takenthemoney? The truth will come out soon.

Vladislav Panevhimself is among the rich menamong the Greens dealing with share trading. He has recently acquired a halfway house, meters away from the AshurbanipalRestaurant in the area of ​​the Women\'s Market. According to him, the prices are still low and the neighborhood is becoming more cozy with all the various people who contribute to the wonderful atmosphere. His office is also located in this area of ​​the center.

Vladislav Panev also owns an apartment in the area of ​​Tsar Simeon Str. “I am actively working to transform the region around Tsar Simeon Str. into a colorful ethnic neighborhood offering a unique and special atmosphere for Sofia.During the last year I have established contacts with several small businessmen in the area.And now I am the landlord of the Pakistani students Malik and Ali Raza after major repairs of the apartment bought in the same region last year. No rush and the dreams become a reality”,he says.

Panev was recently on a vacation in Pakistan. It’s interesting, whatexactlyhas brought him there. His journeys with his wife Tanya during the last year include destinations like Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya. They went on safaris in thesecountries, which is an expensive luxury. They even visited far-off exotic destinations such as Bali and East Timor. In Europe, theyvisited Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Russia etc. A rough calculation shows that they have spent over EUR 60,000 for travelling only for oneyear, calculated by the hospitality business. This represents the level of wealth of the Greens while the regular Bulgarians could not reach the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

The business of Vladislav Panev is entwined in interesting schemes and friendships with the circle of Capitaland the oligarch Ivo Prokopiev. He owns the Sky Management Assets AD fund, which is a management company established in 2006 under the name Stana s Capital AD. In 2013, the name is changed. At present, the company manages the contractual funds Sky New Shares, Sky FinanceandSky Global ETFs.

Significant capital from the resources of the pension funds in Bulgaria have been invested in companies owned by Vladislav Panev and Ivo Prokopiev, a check of Trud newspaper has revealed.

According to the daily newspaper, over BGN 7.5 mln.have been invested in theSky fund, managed by Panev. The funds have been directed fromDSK Rodina fund, Doverie Pension Fund andSaglasie Pension Fund. There is clear evidence that the first two are interconnected with the circles of companies owned by Ivo Prokopiev – publishing Dnevnik website and Capital newspaper, which publicly support the Green Party.Panevis a formerofficialinDnevnik newspaper and a close trustee to the businessman of Razgrad.

Prokopiev himself, through a subsidiary of his financial holding company AlfaFinance, continues to be a shareholder and at the same time manages about BGN 1 million from the resource of Doverie fund. The logical question that arises here is why Doveriefund has not released from the investments in related partiesforbidden by law, who are at one and the same time shareholders and manage funds of the pension company? The previous management of the Financial Supervision Commission, headed by Stoyan Mavrodiev, has stoppedsuch investments of about BGN 100 million.and foreclosed the embezzling of the pension company. It seems more than peculiar that Doveriecontinues to hold investments in companies owned by Prokopiev despite the statutory provisions of the State and the explicit bans in the recently adopted regulations of the Social Insurance Code.

Thefundsof VladivlavPanevareworkingwithtwobanks - PostbankandUnicreditBulbank, whosechiefexecutive officer is Levon Hampartsumyanisclose to the circle ofCapitaland to IvoProkopiev. In Postbank, one of their circle is Asen Yagodin, who is a close tothe most hated former Vice Prime Ministerand Finance Minister, Simeon Dyankov.

Panev works with the following investment firms: Eurobank Bulgaria AD (Postbank); Benchmark Investment Firm; Carol Investment Firm; Capman Investment Firm, Swiss Capital AD - Romania; FIMA Vrjednosniced.o.o - Croatia, IntercapitalMarkets, UnicreditBulbank, ElanaTrader AD Investment Firm, InterCapital Securities Ltd. - Croatia; YapiKrediYatirimMenkulDeğerler A.Ş - Turkey, showcase on site.

And finally, Vladislav Panevpretends to be very tolerantand supportive to gays and lesbians but is also mocking the celebrity Jordano in YouTube, who is dealing with cryptocurrencies, and in particular with bitcoins.He is,however, a potential voter.

ИЗТОЧНИК: www.bulgaria.utre.bg