The „greens“ lied again to Borisov, this time to Shabla Lake

The \"greens\" should pay to Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov for his emergency travel to Shabla. Today he was sent by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to a pointless walk to Durankulak because of fake news from the \"greens\". According to them, Shabla Lake was probably drained. What is the truth?



Today, experts from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water and representatives of Shabla Municipality have carried out an inspection in a protected area called Shabla Lake following a signal from the NGOs that the lake\'s waters have dropped dramatically. The check has revealed that there is no unauthorized drainage of protected areas, reports econovini.bg.



The RIEW-Varna communication said that there is a need for water exchange in Shabla Lake otherwise it is swamped. The lake is freshwater and is fed by groundwater. Controlling the level and refreshing water is done through a channel to the sea. The existing channel, which was dug a few years ago, has been blocked by strong waves, so the water from the lake has no place to go out. This has led to the rise of lake water and a potential flood. This is the reason why a 30-meter-long channel to the sea is dug, which is allowed by the Shabla Municipality management plan.



\"In January 2019, the RIEWS Shabla received a signal from the Shabla Municipality on dangerously increased level of the lake water in a protected area \"Shabla Lake\", which affected the buildings and created a danger for their visitors. Following on-the-spot inspections by eco-inspectors and in accordance with the Shabla Lake Protected Area Management Plan, an emergency discharge of the lake water from the protected area in the Black Sea was coordinated. In order to protect the dunes of natural habitats, on February 15 this year in the presence of a representative of the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water - Varna with the help of specialized equipment, the lake was open to the northeastern part of the \"Ezeretsko perilo\" - the area with the narrowest strip between the sea and the lake. During the periodical inspections of the Protected area \"Shabla lake\", the security guards of the northern protected areas of RIEW - Varna found that due to high sea waves the lake has closed itself\", announced the experts from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water - Varna.



