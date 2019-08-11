The „Greens“ took one-third of the country\'s territory because of Natura! https://hotarena.net/skandali/the-greens-took-one-third-of-the-countrys-territory-because-of-natura HotArena.net

Walltopia owner Ivaylo Penchev posted a comment on Facebook regarding Natura 2000 and the aspirations of “environmentalists”. According to the businessman, Natura 2000 is a program for the forced expropriation of private property led by the new moral dictators - the “environmentalists”.



Natura 2000 must disappear as it stands. A property can be brought into this network only freely through negotiations with the owner. Everything else is embezzlement, Ivaylo Penchev added.



Here is the full text of his opinion:



\"Natura 2000 covered one third of the country\'s territory.

In the remaining two thirds, property owners have long been limited enough to exercise their property rights.

Although a person is the owner of a property, some regulators who have not given a penny for it have full authority to dispose of it.

Even outside Natura 2000, owners\' rights are now unacceptably restricted by any non-owner.

In Nature 2000, however, are added the aspirations of other group non-owners – environmentalists.

Natura 2000 is a program for the forced expropriation of private property led by the new moral dictators - environmentalists.

The dictatorship of environmentalists is no different from the Dictatorship of the proletariat.

Both groups seize property for the benefit of the bright future.

We have lived this future.

Natura 2000 must disappear as it stands.

A property can be brought into this network only freely through negotiations with the owner.

Everything else is embezzlement“



Stopping the Biological Diversity Act by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov means that 1/3 of the territory of Bulgaria goes to a concession of the “greens” - the environmentalists. Local communities should be decentralized because otherwise everything in Natura will be managed either by environmentalists or the Green Party, which cannot get 4% to enter parliament. Recently its name turned out to be illegal. Over the years, the kings have given properties to the noblemen according their merits. What are the merits of the “greens” to get 1/3 of Bulgaria? They want to rule people through bans. How do bans stand in the government‘s idea if it wants to ease economic regimes? Also, by giving the government to the “greens” either to ban or not - how do you fight corruption? Thus, environmentalists will not be held accountable to anyone. They are not elected by the people and are not an institution. The war with the “greens” will be on the territory of the whole country. Not just as it happened at seaside in Shabla and Kavarna regions.



Source: 7dnibulgaria.bg