Green organizations and politicians put pressure on the court

The fictional green organizations, whose leaders are also emerging as politicians from Democratic Bulgaria party, have started to put pressure on the court in connection with the construction of a second cabin lift in Bansko. Borislav Sandov, acting as an ecologist and co-chairperson of The Greens Political Party, yesterday was involved in a fight with the lawyers of the MoEW and the Council of Ministers in the court, as witnesses of the incident say. The lawsuit brought by The Greens against the decision of the Council of Ministers dated 28 December 2017, which allowed the construction of the second cabin lift in Bansko, was also attended by Toma Belev, the leader of the green octopus.



These two and other \"environmentalists\" also snapped at experts engaged by the Council of Ministers and threatened them with dismissals. There were about 30 ecologists in the courtroom, which were organized in Facebook to exert silent pressure on the court.



Persons, who attended the proceedings explained that the complaints of the Greens are very weak, not sufficiently motivated, and if the court manages to withstand the pressure, it must leave the decision of the Council of Ministers dated 28 December 2017 in force.



The aim of the green organizations is to suspend all investment projects in Bulgaria through appeals and lawsuits. The situation with the approval of the plan for Pirin National Park is the same. It\'s not about environmental issues in the management plan or its quality, but about a targeted long-term eco-racketeering by the same people nationwide.



The European Commission also announced in its report that Bulgaria has not adequately managed these territories and criticized the lack of new plans.



Source: skandal.bg