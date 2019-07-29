Environmentalists are about to finally kill the industry in Europe

Only 10% of the world\'s harmful emissions are from the business of the continent



The new format of the European Parliament (EP) has the difficult task of finding the balance between the European Union (EU) economy and the \"old continent\" environmentalists in order for industry not to flee the continent, says the chairman of the board of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association Vasil Velev, commenting on the topic live on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.



\"The increased influence of \"green\" parties in the European Parliament (EP) will undoubtedly endanger the business. Environmental problems need to be tackled globally, not by killing European industry. Europe generates 10% of greenhouse gases and has the most ambitious plans to reduce them. Globally, this will not change the environment, but it will certainly damage the industry,\" says Velev.



The “Industry 2030” plan provides for a balance between the two units, but it is curious how it will actually be implemented in the light of the failed initiatives of the past, thinks Vasil Velev.



Source: www.dnes.bg