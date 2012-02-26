Мода в стил \"А Ла Виктория Бекъм\"
<p> <span style="font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; ">Кой би могъл да е по-перфектен модел за дрехите с марка "Victoria Beckham" от самата нея?</span></p> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div id="cke_pastebin"> <span style="font-size: 14px; "><span style="font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; ">В случай, че не сте запознати отблизо с дизайнерските умения на Бекъмовата съпруга, сега ще Ви покажем някои от произведенията й, които вече са притежание на различни известни личности.</span></span></div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> </div> <div> -</div> <div> <img alt="" src="http://www.cosmopolitan.co.uk/cm/cosmopolitanuk/images/7y/120212-melissa-george-zOMx0y-lrg.jpg" style="width: 250px; height: 333px; " /> <img alt="" src="http://www.cosmopolitan.co.uk/cm/cosmopolitanuk/images/dJ/120212-joanne-froggart-597LM1-lrg.jpg" style="width: 250px; height: 333px; " /></div> <div> </div> <div> <h2 id="fb_title" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; border-top-width: 0px; border-right-width: 0px; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-left-width: 0px; border-style: initial; border-color: initial; border-image: initial; font-size: 18px; font-family: 'Arial Regular', Arial; vertical-align: baseline; line-height: 21px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); "> Melissa George Joanne Froggart</h2> <p> </p> <p> <img alt="" src="http://www.cosmopolitan.co.uk/cm/cosmopolitanuk/images/xQ/041011-cheryl-cole2-LjhkaM-lrg.jpeg" style="width: 250px; height: 333px; " /> <img alt="" src="http://www.cosmopolitan.co.uk/cm/cosmopolitanuk/images/en/daniellebux160611.jpg" style="width: 250px; height: 332px; " /></p> <h2 id="fb_title" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; border-top-width: 0px; border-right-width: 0px; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-left-width: 0px; border-style: initial; border-color: initial; border-image: initial; font-size: 18px; font-family: 'Arial Regular', Arial; vertical-align: baseline; line-height: 21px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); "> Cheryl Cole Danielle Bux</h2> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> <img alt="" src="http://www.cosmopolitan.co.uk/cm/cosmopolitanuk/images/Ri/mila160611.jpg" style="float: left; width: 250px; height: 332px; " /> <img alt="" src="http://www.cosmopolitan.co.uk/cm/cosmopolitanuk/images/6E/eva160611.jpg" style="width: 250px; height: 332px; " /></p> <h2 id="fb_title" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; border-top-width: 0px; border-right-width: 0px; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-left-width: 0px; border-style: initial; border-color: initial; border-image: initial; font-size: 18px; font-family: 'Arial Regular', Arial; vertical-align: baseline; line-height: 21px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); "> Mila Kunis Eva Longoria</h2> </div>