Where does Mr. Toma Belev’s salary come from?

Dimitar Stoyanov, Facebook

Today the esteemed Mr. Toma Belev said the following about the ministers and members of the parliament, “You are paid! We are paying your salaries and social securities!” True, this is money from the budget, i.e. of the taxpayer, if I may paraphrase Lady Thatcher. Still, I don’t know where Mr. Belev’s salary, in his capacity of councillor at the Municipal Council in Sofia, comes from. Is it from voluntary donations of the Association of Young Quakers?





Source: Tribune.bg