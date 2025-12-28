Film Director Valeri Milev Arrested - Drove Under the Influence of Cocaine and Amphetamines

Film director Valeri Milev has been arrested by police in Samokov after being caught driving under the influence of cocaine and amphetamines, Narod.bg has learned exclusively.

The offense was established yesterday, when Milev tested positive for both cocaine and amphetamines. At the moment, the director - who in the past has also filmed adult videos and music videos - is being held at the Samokov Police Department.

Under recent amendments to the Criminal Code, a first offense of this type can be punished with up to three years in prison, revocation of the driver’s license, confiscation of the vehicle, and a monetary fine at the discretion of the court.

At this stage, however, it is not clear whether this is a repeat offense for the 51-year-old Valeri Milev. If it is, he could face up to five years in prison, a heavy fine, and permanent revocation of his driver’s license.

Milev is the latest representative of the so-called “cultural elite” to be caught driving under the influence and putting the lives of ordinary Bulgarians at risk. We will continue to follow the case and report on what sentence the director ultimately receives.